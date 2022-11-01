NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department wants your input on the quality of policing in the community.

NPD launched an online community survey as part of its ongoing accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. A press release Tuesday states that the questions in the survey are designed to measure and improve the quality of policing done by the NPD.

The survey’s questions are related to the agency’s overall performance and professionalism, community concerns and recommendations to improve services.

“We value input from the people in our community. Their voices are essential in our efforts of continual improvement,” said Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli. “Ongoing engagement with the community is one of our core values. We want to know what’s on the minds of the people we serve.”

The anonymous survey will be available online here from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the front desk of the Normal Police Department, 100 E. Phoenix, Normal, and the Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal. Those wishing to have a paper copy mailed to them can contact Jessica Ryan at 309-454-9532.