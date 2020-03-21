Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois now up to 753

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. — One hundred sixty-eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the total number of cases is 753 and six people have died. The latest death reported Saturday is a Cook County man in his 70’s. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 6,247 people have been tested.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a plea for retired health care workers to “join the fight” against the coronavirus as Illinois’ health care system braced for a surge of patients amid the pandemic that’s now killed, six state residents.

Pritzker pleaded Saturday for retired health care workers, including doctors, nurses and physicians assistants, to “come back and join the fight against COVID-19″ hours before the state entered his “stay-at-home” order that will continue through April 7.

In our coverage area, three new cases were reported in McLean County. That brings the total there to seven. Peoria County still has three cases and Woodford County has two cases reported.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker during his daily COVID-19 briefing from Chicago reminded the public that grocery stores and other essential places will remain open during the “Stay at Home” period. He urged residents to wait until they needed supplies to go get them.

The “Stay at Home” Executive Order runs from 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7. Schools have been ordered to remain closed until April 8.