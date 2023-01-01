PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 25 individuals died by suicide in Peoria county last year.

He said this is an increase from the 21 deaths by suicide in 2021.

Those that did occur this year were mostly men averaging in their mid-40s.

Harwood said it’s important to pay attention to loved ones’ behaviors and identify the warning signs that could be crucial in saving someone’s life.

“Maybe your loved one is abruptly isolating, a change in their school grades. Maybe they have a history of an attempt in the past. Mood changes, grades, they might give away a prized possession, they might have talked about it as well. And so those are some things to look out for, you know, in the immediacy of something to come,” said Harwood.

He said if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts please call the crisis hotline at 9-8-8.