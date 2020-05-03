Nurseries thankful to be open for their ‘Black Friday’

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ)–Just in time for Mother’s Day, nurseries are back open across the state.

Hoeer’s nursery in Peoria was forced close all of April due to COVID-19.

Nathan Hoerr, co-owner says half of their sales happen from April through June when most people are doing outdoor work.

They offered curbside pickup and delivery during that time but most of their sales are in person.

With no in-person sales, Hoeer says they were close having to throw away some of their plants but is thankful to re-open.

“Our spring, especially with Mother’s Day is essentially our Black Friday. So if you could compare it to Black Friday around Christmas time, is really Mother’s Day weekend in our industry. So the ability to be open for Mother’s Day is huge for us, especially to make sure our plants find a new home,” Hoeer said.

Hoerr says business was busy this weekend and has thousands of different plants available to purchase.