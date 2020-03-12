Nursing homes in McLean County are trying to keep residents safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Nursing homes in Central Illinois are on high alert, as the fear of the coronavirus continues to spread. The Centers for Disease Control, and Illinois Department of Public Health, releasing new guidelines for nursing homes and their staff.

Administrators at Twin Cities nursing homes say they have an open line with the health department, in case any new regulations come down.

In the meantime, they are urging the general public to limit visitation. They have also asked residents not to leave the campus, and minimize any interactions they may have.

“In the state of Illinois there has not been a confirmed case reported in a nursing facility, so we don’t know exactly what that symptom may look like specific to a nursing home resident,” said Matthew Riehle, Chief Operating Officer of Westminister Village Nursing Home. “We’re providing care 24/7, and I don’t think we have altered our standards one bit. We will work with the community to continue to make sure that happens.

Election officials, are doing what they can to protect nursing homes to, moving polling places out of those facilities. The Westminster retirement facility, as well as, many others across Central Illinois will not serve as polling places.

If you think you may be affected, you can find your new polling place, on this website.