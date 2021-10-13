O.S.F. ready for Monday opening of Bloomington cancer center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — O.S.F. Healthcare is prepared to expand its offering of cancer services to patients in McLean County.

On Monday, the hospital company will open its new cancer center at the Center for Health in Bloomington on the campus of St. Joseph Medical Center.

It has all the care any cancer patient may need including oncologists, radiologists, pastoral care, a “health navigator” to guide you through the journey of cancer treatments.

Dr. Kyle Stang, an O.S.F. oncologist, said the center features “state-of-the-art” cancer screenings including a TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, the latest in radiation treatment.

“This type of linear accelerator, which is the radiation delivery machine, really has state-of-the-art technology in terms of giving us the best chance of creating the most individualized targeted radiation plan for each patient,” Stang said.

Stang said they will be able to complete about 95-98% of all cancer treatments in the Bloomington center, meaning patients will less likely have to go to Peoria for care.

“Really, the patients benefit the most; both from all of us being able to come together and discuss their cases in a common shared space and actually see them together in clinic,” Stang said.

O.S.F. will bless the center Thursday afternoon.