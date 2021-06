PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire Wednesday morning caused $30,000 in damage at O’Brien Steel in Peoria.

Members of the Peoria Fire Department responded to the building at 1700 NE Adams St. just before 11 am. Smoke was coming from the south end of the building, but crews were able to make entry into the north end, where they found an exhaust hopper on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be overloaded equipment.