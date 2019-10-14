Obscured red-light cameras costing Illinois drivers unnecessary money

CHICAGO, Ill.— The Illinois Policy Institute announced Monday the state has collected more than $1 billion dollars in red light camera fines.

While this amount was collected over a 10-year span, IPI said the report is the first-ever comprehensive look at red-light cameras across the state.

The report shows red-light camera tickets in Illinois doubled from 2008 to 2018. In total, Illinois local governments generated more than $113.2 million from red-light cameras in 2018, up from $53.5 million in 2008.

As Illinois taxpayers have paid more for red-light camera programs in recent years, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reported a 35 percent decline in the number of communities operating red-light cameras nationwide since 2012.

Austin Berg, director of content strategy for the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute said the cameras are inaccurate.

“It’s clear local governments are using red-light cameras as cash machines to pad their budgets. Illinoisans have paid mightily for a program that is a vehicle for corruption rather than safety. There is little oversight or transparency for red-light camera operations, which has made these programs ripe for abuse. Illinois lawmakers should do right by taxpayers by abolishing them, just as other states across the nation are doing.”