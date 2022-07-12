PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local farmers are still finding success with their crops. That’s despite a drier than normal growing season and high gas prices.

Hammer’s Farm Market at the Peoria Metro Center Farmers Market has had plenty of produce so far this season.

One of the co-owners said the inconsistent and at times heavy rain, along with the heat, has not been what they would want for some of their plants.

“Seems like the tomatoes aren’t growing as good as they should be, as fast. We’ve got green tomatoes on the plants, but they’re not growing as good,” said Ida Hammer.

The rise in gas prices has also led them to raise the prices on some of their selection at their stall by a dollar or so.

“My son goes to Belleville, Il. and gets peaches from Eckert’s and it’s, I mean, it’s like everybody else. It’s an issue. You know gas goes up, raise your price a little bit,” said Hammer.

The Metro Centre Farmers Market opens at 8 AM, Monday through Saturday until October 31st.