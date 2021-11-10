Occupied business hit in Bloomington shooting Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a shots-fired incident near Croxton Avenue and Morrissey Drive at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Police Department (BPD) press release, officers learned that the gunfire hit an occupied business in the area.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspect information has been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Lieutenant Ken Bays at 309-434-2267 or Kbays@cityblm.org.

