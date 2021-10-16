Offering a shoulder to lean on: Redeemer Lutheran Church offers LERT training Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday morning, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria hosted Lutheran Early Response Team (LERT) training.

Individuals came from around Central Illinois and also Missouri and Nebraska.

The six hour training focused on the Lutheran philosophy behind why being an early responder is so important.

After a natural disaster like floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes, LERT can be deployed to offer assistance and emotional support.

“Very thankful that we have the opportunity to do this,” said Senior Pastor Chip Winter. “I hate it when these things happen, but they do. And so, we need to be prepared. How are we going to help those in need?”

He said natural disasters can spur spiritual crisis or doubt. And he said LERT can provide comfort.

“I think it’s important because these people are feeling overwhelmed. They’re put upon ‘where is the love of God?’ in something like this happening,” Winter said. “And that’s what we’re meant to be: we’re meant to be the love of God. To walk with them, to be a shoulder to lean on.”

