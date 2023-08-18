PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The officer who fatally shot a Peoria man five years ago said he told him to “stop” and “drop his gun” before firing his .40-caliber pistol seven times.

That’s the testimony of Officer Ryan Isonhart who is at the center of a federal lawsuit against himself and the city of Peoria surrounding the officer-involved shooting of Luis “Louie” Cruz on July 18, 2018 near the intersection of Blaine Street and Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive.

Isonhart was questioned for more than two hours by Allyson West, who is representing Lyrah Hernandez, who is Cruz’s sister and the administrator of his estate, in the suit. And during those two hours, he was grilled repeatedly on what happened in the handful of seconds after the car Cruz was riding in was stopped by Isonhart and his partner, Nicholas Mason.

West was able to get Isonhart to admit on the stand that the dash camera video footage that depicts part of the shooting never shows Cruz with a handgun. The veteran officer stated flatly that Cruz did have a weapon but admitted it wasn’t seen on the video.

“The video is such poor quality that you can’t see it,” he said. “I wish you could but you can’t.”

Neither officer was wearing a body camera as the department hadn’t yet issued them to its officers. Instead the incident was partially caught on the squad car’s dash camera which showed Cruz getting out of the maroon Chrysler Pacifica, run in front of the car and towards the edge of the camera frame with Isonhart in pursuit.

It’s what happened off camera that is the crux of the civil suit. West, through her questioning, tried to convince jurors that Cruz had his back turned to Isonhart and that he was possibly in the process of surrendering when he was shot shortly after midnight just north of Roosevelt Magnet School.

Isonhart, however, said Cruz had turned slightly to his left, pointed a gun at Mason and “racked the slide” of the pistol. It was then that he opened fire seven times, killing Cruz. The entire incident from the time Cruz left the car to the time he was shot last only a few seconds.

In November 2018, State’s Attorney Jerry Brady said Isonhart’s actions were justified, finding he did not commit any criminal acts. Rather, the prosecutor argued evidence found at the scene, a handgun magazine with Cruz’s palm print on it, corroborated his claim of self-defense.

The suit alleges that Cruz’s civil rights were violated. There’s also a wrongful death and excessive force claim as well. In the suit, it’s alleged that Cruz was unarmed when he was shot. Isonhart said he acted because he thought Mason is in danger.

It seeks unspecified monetary damages against both Isonhart and City Hall.

The night started with police trying to find Cruz who was wanted on two “49” messages which is police jargon for saying officers believed they had probable cause to arrest him for a previous incident.

In this case, those were a June 21, 2018 shooting near the Taft Homes as well as a domestic battery incident. A tipster had given information to officers regarding Cruz’s location at the Greenbrier Apartments complex. Mason and Isonhart drove their squad car there, saw the Pacifica, and then left to park across the street.

Under questioning, Isonhart said they did that as it was their belief that Cruz wouldn’t come out of an apartment if he saw a police squad car there. They saw it pull out of the complex and head toward South Peoria.

At the intersection of Western Avenue and MLK, Mason turned on his emergency lights and to begin a traffic stop. The car kept going until it got to Blaine where Cruz jumped out of the car, and ran around the front. Isonhart gave chase and says he yelled out “stop” and “drop the gun.”

But West was able to get him to say on the stand that he didn’t put that into his report on the incident that was written about 24 hours later. She also attacked Isonhart’s testimony that members of the department’s Target Offender Unit, the unit he was part of, came over to his house after the shooting to bring him food for lunch.

She described it as a party; Isonhart took issue with that and said it was members of his team looking out for his welfare.

The trial is expected to last through much of next week.