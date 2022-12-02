PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond on Oct. 3.

The four officers are Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller.

Officer Chris Heaton was also involved in the officer-involved shooting death of Eddie Russell Jr. on Sept. 17, 2017. Officers killed Russell outside his mother’s home, where Russell went after investigators said he robbed a bank with a gun.

Russell reportedly walked aggressively towards police with a gun in his hand and was shot 17-20 times. The State’s Attorney cleared Officer Heaton and the other five officers involved on Jan. 29, 2018.

The Peoria City Council approved a $415,000 settlement for Russell’s death in March 2022.

All the officers involved with Richmond’s death currently remain on paid leave.