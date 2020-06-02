Closings
Officer, suspect in hospital after suspect ran a stop sign in stolen vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people are in an area hospital after an accident involving a Peoria police officer Tuesday afternoon.

The Peoria Police Department said a suspect driving a stolen minivan ran a stop sign in front of a police officer around 4 p.m. near Laramie St and Meidroth St. The cop ended up hitting the minivan due to the proximity.

The two were transported to an area hospital and the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

