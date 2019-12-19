Officers have methods of determining cannabis DUI’s despite no sobriety test

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Law Enforcement all over the state are trying to figure out how to police marijuana when it becomes legal in just under two weeks.

The number one concern people have in the Twin Cities is how are police going to be able to prevent people from driving high. Currently, there isn’t a sobriety test in place for officers to conduct as soon as they stop a person.

Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said there will not be one for some time. He said Governor Pritzker has just appointed a Cannabis Task Force in charge of coming up with new technology to help officers complete a test quickly.

However, because that test will have to go through the court, the department will have to resort to another method.

“We will do really what we have historically done because driving under the influence of cannabis has been historically illegal,” Donath said. “We will look at how is the person driving beforehand and monitor when you speak to them at a traffic stop. You can still do field sobriety tests on them and see how they respond to those. That totally of circumstances dictates whether we make an arrest or not.”

Donath said the test being created will be able to test saliva for THC levels, but there is not yet a timetable on when we can expect it.