PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police continue to investigate an incident late Sunday night where more than 50 rounds were reportedly fired in South Peoria.

No one was injured and officers who responded to Griswold and Starr streets could not find any property damage, according to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of South Griswold Street after two alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 45 rounds had been fired and then six more rounds fired.

They found 37 9mm cell casings on the block and near the Little Star Food Mart, located at 2422 W. Starr St. A spent bullet was found in the road in the 2400 block of West Starr Street which intersects with Griswold.

No arrests have been made.