Officers urge drive with caution after several traffic-related deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — There have been five traffic-related deaths in McLean County in the last three weeks nearly a third of what was seen in all of 2019.

As the Fourth of July approaches, Bloomington police officers want to highlight safety precautions you should keep in mind.

Officer John Fermon says first and foremost always wear your seatbelt. He asks drivers to keep within speed limits, going too fast can turn a minor crash into a more serious one.

Fermon also says if you are going to drink do not drive for any reason, instead get a designated driver.

“Especially with the holiday season coming around, the Fourth of July there’s always a lot of DUI drivers, we make a lot of DUI arrests,” said Fermon. “You can’t ever forget of distracted driving putting your phone down making sure you’re paying attention to the road.”

Also, there is a new law going into effect today that will have harsher penalties for people who seriously injure someone while texting and driving.

