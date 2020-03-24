Officials are working to keep day cares open for essential workers

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – McLean County Health Department officials announcing Tuesday there is no change in patient numbers, but say, they do expect more cases in the near future.

As of right now there are eight confirmed cases there, but Administrator Jessica McKnight says, there is a possibility many people are carrying the virus, but with symptoms so mild, they don’t know they have it yet. Because of this they are urging the community to continue following social distancing guidelines, and practice good hygiene.

Also, the virus has led to shutting down of many facilities including day cares, which posses a problem for essential employees with young children. Health department officials say they are working on it.

“They (county staff) are working on curving some different guidelines, that would make day cares open for those essential employees,” said McKnight.

She says you can find more information on those changes on the Health Department’s Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, over 100 people have been tested in the county and they are still awaiting the results from 40 of them.