Officials encouraging people to remember to focus on their mental health

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department reporting no new cases of Covid-19.

So far 120 patients have been tested with 8 positives, 80 negatives, and 32 pending.

Officials are encouraging people to remember to focus on their mental health during these times as well as trying to stick to a routine while at home.

“Developing some sort of routine, trying to keep your day-to-day routine similar to what it was before, given that many of the things that you might have done are not possible, but still trying to keep a normal bedtime and wake up time,” said Director of Student Counseling at Illinois State University, Sandy Colbs.

Health officials still say to practice social distancing and only leave the house when you need to.