Officials hope July 4th celebrations won’t be ‘blown up’ by COVID-19 Pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It’s three months from July and plans for annual Independence Day celebrations could be blown up due to COVID-19.

It’s only April but the organizers of Peoria’s Red, White and Boom are already facing the possibility of a change of plans.

“If we have to postpone it, we have to postpone, we’ll do what we need to do for public safety,” said general manager of Midwest 360, Mike Wild.

Every July 4, Midwest 360 and other sponsors host the light show to celebrate America. It’s been an annual event for 33 years and they hope it goes on this year.

“If we cant do it on the Fourth of July, we’d like to think we could do it at some point later in the year, whether Labor Day weekend or Friday night in fall,” Wild said.

Peoria Park District also hosts an Independence Day celebration a day earlier, the “Third of July” and so far it’s going on as planned.

“We are really waiting to hear from the governors office with more direction,” said executive parks director, Emily Cahill.

Fireworks have already been ordered and they it’s a situation they are monitoring closely to not jeopardize public health.

“There are too many unknowns to make determinations about some of those big events, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping those things will happen,” Cahill said.

Both organizers say no official decisions have been made at this time and that they will announce the status of the events at a later date.