PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County highway officials hope to repair a sinkhole by Tuesday’s evening commute.

The Peoria County Highway Department said the goal is to reopen Mossville Road no later than Tuesday afternoon. A large sinkhole in one of the lanes prompted crews to close the road Saturday morning.

Amy McLaren, the highway department’s engineer said if drivers encounter the barricades before the road is reopened, to find an alternate route.

“Because the sinkhole is in a section of the road that’s in a curve, on a very large vertical drop, we didn’t want anybody to go around it and have head-on collisions, head-on crashes, so for the safety of the public, it’s going to be closed to all traffic,” McLaren said.

The exact cause of the sinkhole is unknown at this time, however, McLaren said she believes it has to do with some nearby utility work, frost melting, and natural springs that run underground.

She said some barricades are left intentionally staggered to one another so residents can access their homes.