PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials with the Peoria Fire Department, BioUrja, and a demolition crew met Friday morning to plan the “systemic” and “extensive” demolition of the plant.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the fire department has pulled resources from the plant, but fire crews will maintain the 24-hour fire watch.

Thursday, ground operations opened multiple access points at the plant, giving fire crews the opportunity to flow water and create openings for Allied International, a foam mitigation company, to place its equipment.

Sollberger said nitrogen gas has been flowing into the grain silo for the past 14 hours with desired results.

The demolition of the plant is expected to begin this weekend.