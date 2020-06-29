Officials release name of the third victim killed in Bunn-O-Matic shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the third victim killed in the Bunn-O-Matic shooting.

54-year-old Marsha Strumpher died at St. John’s Hospital Saturday afternoon as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting on Friday.

Strumpher’s death is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

Christopher Aumiller, 25, of Springfield, and William “Bill” Gibbons, 61, of Springfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News