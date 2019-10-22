Officials reminding parents to check sex offender registry ahead of trick-or-treating

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — As the trick-or-treating season gets underway, public safety officials are reminding parents to be diligent in knowing their children’s whereabouts this Halloweentime.

The traditional trick-or-treat experience lets children of all ages visit homes that are passing out treats between certain hours of the day. But parents may want to do some research on homes to avoid; registered sex offenders live in neighborhoods as well.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said he recommends maybe skipping the traditional route and opt for a controlled environment, like a sponsored “Trunk or Treat” event.

“I still continue to advocate for those because this is a dangerous night,” Asbell explained. “You have kids running up and down the streets. They’re not paying attention. So the basic rules that we always talk about is having reflecting clothes on.”

For any community in central Illinois, you can head to your local law enforcement’s website where you can see the location, photos and information on registered sex offenders in the area.

“Having those conversations, I mean, it’s all about safety,” Asbell said. “As a parent, you want your kid to come home safe there every night and you got to have these talks.”