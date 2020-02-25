Officials say spring flooding could be similar to 2019

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With spring on the horizon, the Fon Du Lac Police Department is gearing up for potential spring floods.

In May of last year, the Illinois River reached 28 feet between Peoria and East Peoria, impacting cities all throughout central Illinois.

Mike Johnson, Director of the Fon Du Lac Park District, says the current river levels change daily. He adds our spring flooding will strongly depend on the rain and snow Chicago gets.

“The Illinois River has a lot of different tributaries that dump into it. This time of year, the ground is extremely saturated, which means there’s not a lot of places for that water to go. Between now and May we’ll really pay attention to it, we check the levels every day,” Johnson said.

Johnson adds recreational boaters need to be extremely careful in the spring when levels are high as there is a lot of debris. He also says by boaters getting out on the water while the river is flooded, it can cause more damage to people’s homes that are right next to the river.

“We try to encourage people to watch the water levels. Get online, see what the current levels are and pay attention to them. Because you get out there and you hit something, you’ve got maybe 2 police agencies between us and the fire department in Peoria to cover 4 counties,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the river currently sits at 14.7 feet. The river doesn’t reach minor flood stage until 18 feet. The river level predictions are similar to weather predictions, ever-changing.

“Yesterday, they were predicting the river was gonna get around 17 feet. They try to predict around 48 hours. Just like anything else with the weather changing, that changes the predictions. It’s dropped it down to about 14 feet,” Johnson said.

Here is a list of what tangible things are impacted when the river levels rise.

16.7 feet: Pumping begins in East Peoria near the train yard and Wesley Slough.

17.5: Water approaches Spring Bay Park

18: Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees.

22.7: Flooding begins in low-lying areas in Peoria Heights and Peoria’s Riverfront Park.

23: Some secondary roads affected in Peoria County and damage begins to buildings in Rome.

24: Water begins to cover some streets in East Peoria

24.5: A portion of River Beach Drive and Second Street become flooded in the Chillicothe and Rome areas.

25: Damage begins at Pekin sewage treatment plant. Minor property damage in Peoria by the river.

25.1: A portion of Layne Crossing and North Street are closed in the Rome and Chillicothe areas. Poplar Lane floods in Peoria Heights.

25.2: The parking lot in Peoria’s Riverfront Village and 1 block of Water Street are flooded.

26: Water inundates road by the railroad track north of the Pekin treatment plant. Liberty Park in Peoria is flooded.

26.5: Several houses in Rome and Chillicothe become isolated. Homes on Sunset Dr. between North Avenue and Collins Avenue, 4 miles South/Southwest of Bay View Gardens, are surrounded by water. In Spring Bay, North Lake Street from Missouri Street to Zimmerman Road is flooded.

28: Entire length of Lake Street in Spring Bay is inundated.

28.7: Water inundates four blocks of Water Street in Peoria.

29: Water overtops Pekin and LaMarsh levee at the railroad crossing. Constitution Avenue becomes inundated.

30: Water overtops the levee at the Pekin sewage treatment plant.

Here is a list of some recent crests from 2020 and 2019.

18.86 ft on 01/19/2020

20.12 ft on 11/04/2019

20.42 ft on 10/02/2019

19.69 ft on 07/06/2019

26.87 ft on 06/02/2019

Historic crests of the Illinois River in central Illinois.