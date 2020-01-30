Officials work on ice rescue training

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers from the Fon Du Lac Police Department, East Peoria Fire Department, and Illinois Conservation Police met at Spindler Marina to do annual ice rescue training Thursday.

Fon Du Lac Park District Director Mike Johnson says there are about 1-2 ice rescues each winter. Sometimes it’s an ice fisherman who falls through the ice, sometimes it’s a dog getting stuck out on the ice or even falling in.

The departments cut holes into the ice where officers will first practice “self-rescue.” Johnson says it teaches officers the confidence of wearing the protective suit and then learning how to get out of the ice themselves if they would be out there on a rescue call and they break in.

Then they will put a “victim” in the water, and having officers put a harness on the individual and getting them out of the water.

“The key is, when somebody falls through the ice, it’s about 10 minutes before they lose the ability to help themselves get out. So we train for the shore-based rescues first, then we’ll work on actually getting to the ice and get them out of the ice with the officer on top. Then if that doesn’t work, we’ll put an officer in the water and they’ll harness them up and get them out.”

Johnson says this is extremely important with the Illinois River being in the departments’ jurisdiction.

“The Illinois River is very unstable, you’ve always got moving water under the ice shelf. People see it, where it looks all nice and calm, but once you hit that water there’s a chance you could get sucked under the ice. So we encourage people to stay off the ice.”

Johnson says the freezing and thawing process happens over and over on the river, which makes a thicker layer of ice.

“Today the water is about 36 degrees. It’s pretty cold, you’ve got about 10 minutes of working time if you’re in an unprotected suit before your body’s going to start freezing up and you’re not going to be able to help yourself.”

Johnson says ice fishing is the main reason this training is necessary, but it could also be people going out on the ice and ice skating.

There haven’t been any ice rescues this year yet, Johnson says there was one last year, and that he saved a lab from being out on the ice two years ago.