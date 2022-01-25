Oglesby man arrested for dissemination of child pornography

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An Oglesby man was arrested for child pornography charges Tuesday.

According to a press release from the LaSalle County Sheriff, Adam Diss, 22-year-old Carl C. Coriell was arrested in his residence after a several-month child pornography investigation.

Coriell was found to be in possession of child pornography files that he disseminated to others on the internet.

He will be charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, and a charge of criminal damage to state-supported property from an incident in the jail upon intake.

Coriell will go before a judge Wednesday morning, where his bond will be set.