GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — An Ohio man with approximately 63 pounds of cannabis, four pounds of THC oil, and six Oxycodone pills was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Saturday.

Edward J. Schoolcraft, 51, of Marietta, Ohio was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis more than 5,000 grams, and cannabis trafficking.

Schoolcraft is currently being held in the Knox County Jail on a $100,000 bond.