Ohio man dead after single-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County Friday.

According to a press release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 1:06 p.m. near milepost 38 on Interstate 39.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the 63-year-old driver from Columbus, OH. was driving northbound on I-39, when he veered off the roadway. The 2000 Gold Toyota Camry was overturned after hitting an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.