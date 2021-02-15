Oil expert: rising gas prices in Peoria “not surprising”

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the national trend, gas prices continue to rise in Peoria.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey, Peoria gas prices rose 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, which is 17.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.68 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.41 while the most expensive price is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 38 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the news is not surprising, as the national average now stands at its highest level since January 2020. He said Pay with GasBuddy data shows U.S. gasoline demand rose over two percent last week.

“The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filing their tanks on a daily basis, and from that data, it’s no guess, but prices will continue to trend higher,” De Haan said. “This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrain their oil production, creating the situation we’re in where demand is recovering faster than demand. The situation won’t get better, just wait until spring, it’s likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn’t respond to the continued recovery in demand.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.62 per gallon, up 2.3 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $2.63 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.41 per gallon.

The national average gas price also rose, averaging $2.50 per gallon.