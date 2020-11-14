Old Bank Restaurant & Bar, Bakery and Pickle close, 80 without work

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 creating obstacles for business owners, the company behind Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy and Baker and Pickle in Bloomington have decided to close the doors.

As a result, business leaders have confirmed 80 people have lost their jobs.

“Our team has been amazingly strong and supportive throughout this COVID crisis, and we hope to retain as many of them as possible during this transition. We are honoring their benefits and surveying the needs and urgency of each and every team member’s situation to provide support to the best of our ability for our Epiphany family,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The two restaurants are owned by Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group, which also owns Anju Above and Epiphany Farms.

The company has announced it will keep Anju Above & Epiphany Farms to-go menus in place. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available seven days a week from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In addition, Ephiphany Farms has launched a BUY 1 GIVE 1 Hospitality Meal Relief program on its website. By purchasing one of these meals, patrons get a meal to take home while enabling the company to give a matching meal to hard-hit downtown restaurant workers.

“We are working with the City of Bloomington Economic Development Committee as well as other Downtown Bloomington organizations to start this Meal Relief program with Hospitality employees from the downtown restaurants & bars. With your support, we hope this can be extended and include more individuals and organizations who need help during this challenging time,” the release states.