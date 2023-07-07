PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owners of Old Chicago are planning to rebrand the Peoria favorite with a new name.

A sign on the entrance confirms they have been closed since July 3. The owners emphasize the menu and atmosphere will remain unchanged but the business will soon be crowned with a new name.

The sign posted said, “We would like to thank you for your support over the years and hope you will continue to support us with these new and exciting changes. See you soon!!”

Minor modifications will also be coming to the restaurant but it is unknown what kind of changes.

The restaurant will be open three weeks from the closing date, or approximately July 24.