PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The old Harrison School building has sat abandoned for over a decade on Peoria’s south side.

Deemed a public health and safety hazard, the building will soon be demolished, thanks to funding secured by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.).

Thursday, Rep. Bustos presented a check to the city for $1 million, coming from Congress’ Community Project Funding.

“As we were speaking I was looking across the street and seeing the kids play, they’ve got this beautiful new Harrison School across the street, but having to look at this dilapidated eyesore, for the last dozen years or so, we’re gonna take care of that now,” said Bustos.

Joe Dulin, Community Development Director for the city, said when the building was sold, it was stripped of anything of value.

Dulin said a plethora of tires have been dumped inside, and that the building is a total loss.

“If kids just kind of messing around get in there, it’d be a huge safety hazard, if our first responders, heaven forbid, had a fire in there it could burn quite a bit with the tires that are stacked in there, so just all around having a building like this is dangerous for the community and so removing it, it’s great for the eyesore it is, but also the safety that it causes the neighborhood,” said Dulin.

He said the city is conducting environmental testing on the building, and hope to have it demolished by the end of the year.

Aurthur Perkins, Principal of Harrison School from 1993 to 2010, said while she has fond memories of the building, she’s ready to see it go.

“It’s done its job,” Parkins laughed. “Now the job has moved across the street, so let them pick up the torch and carry on.”