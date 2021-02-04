Old high school given new life, turned into senior living community

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new life for an old building in Bloomington. The site of a former high school is now the home to 58 seniors in McLean County.

About a month ago, the first residents of the newly renovated Washington Senior Apartments moved into the classrooms of the former Bloomington High School building off Washington Street.

Back in 2016, the old high school was purchased by an Iowa based architecture firm that turned the former classrooms into living spaces for adults aged 55 and older. It was a $17 million renovation to a building that was originally built in the 1900s.

The halls still feature the old lockers and light fixtures and many of the classrooms turned apartments still have blackboards in them.

A chalkboard from the former Bloomington High School still hangs on the walls of a now apartment.

Wanda Sigler, 73 now calls her former school home. Sigler attended the school back in the 1960s and moved into an apartment after outgrowing her home.

“The first word that comes to mind is it’s a comfort. I never felt threatened or afraid, scared or anything at this building and it is so secure,” Sigler said.

Sigler said the building features a workout room and will also have a TV/lounge room on the lower level. She said it’s great to see a historic building still get used in 2021.

She said so far, her favorite thing to do is meet her new neighbors and “reminisce” in the hallways.