Old Rugged Barn invites you to celebrate 100th anniversary

TOWANDA, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1955 there were over 4000 barns in McLean County, today there are less than 1000! On of those, the Old Rugged Barn, is located in Towanda and you have the chance to see what it’s all about on October 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The barn has been standing for 100-years, and for a centennial celebration Owner Jo Morrison is welcoming people of all ages for an Autumn Open House. Those who attend can expect about 40 vendors, a vintage car show, hay rides and many more.

“I’m just hoping for a good crowd, and for people to appreciate an opportunity to do something,” said Morrison. “I’m looking forward to people coming out, and wanting to be out in the country.”

Immediately following is a vintage baseball game to be played at the Towanda Elementary school about a half mile down the road. Featuring Towanda’s own “Prairie Chickens”.

The barn is located at 18808 N. 2000 E. Rd. Towanda, IL.

