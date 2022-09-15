PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local shoppers searching for a deal have a new option in Peoria.

Thursday morning, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet held a grand opening for its first store in Central Illinois.

The new location is at 4100 West Willow Knolls Drive, formerly home to Burlington Coat Factory.

Ollie’s is one of the country’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. They sell items ranging from houseware to books and sporting goods for up to 70 percent less than most store prices.

“Our motto is Good Stuff Cheap, so meaning we’ve got lots of great stuff at great prices on brand name merchandise,” said Ken Missig, regional director for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “When they come into the store they’ll definitely see brands they know and recognize and probably buy all the time.”

Ollie’s is open seven days a week. Missig said the company is also looking to expand further in Central Illinois.