STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Olympia High School and Middle School will be going remote next week after a fire on Thursday.

According to District Superintendent Dr. Laura O’Donnell, the fire started from solar panels on the roof, which caused damage to the roof and floor of the gym.

Students and staff were able to evacuate the building in about four minutes. The total cost of the damage caused by the fire is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.

O’Donnell said students will have the chance to pick up the belongings they left behind when they evacuated the building.

High school students can pick up their materials:

Friday: Seniors & Juniors (noon – 1:30)

Friday: Sophomores & Freshman (1:30 – 3)

Friday: Overflow / Open (3 – 4)

Saturday – 10- 12 p.m.

Middle school students can pick up their materials:

Friday: 8th grade – (1 – 1:45)

Friday: 7th grade – (1:45- 2:30)

Friday: 6th grade – (2:30 – 3:15)

Friday: Overflow 3:15 – 4 p.m.

Saturday – 10 – 12 p.m.

O’Donnel said classes will be remote next week as the district plan for the future.