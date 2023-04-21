STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Olympia High School and Middle School will continue to be remote next week, April 24 through 28.

According to Superintendent Dr. Laura O’Donnell, students will continue to learn remotely following a roof fire on one of the school’s buildings on April 13.

O’Donnell stated that samples were taken from classrooms and an industrial hygienist will determine the level and degree of cleaning needed in classrooms in that portion of the building.

On April 13 students were evacuated after the solar panels on the school’s roof caught fire. The cause of the fire, and the total cost of damage, remain under investigation.