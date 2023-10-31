NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez visited Illinois State University (ISU) on Monday. She was the guest speaker for ISU’s Latino Cultural Dinner. Hernandez won gold and silver medals as a member of the 2016 US gymnastics team.

About 450 people came out to the sold out event. Guests, which included many students, were able to enjoy a Q&A with Hernandez and some Puerto Rican fusion food.

Hillary Campos, Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications for University Housing Services, said Hernandez was chosen because she can relate to students.

“She was also a student-athlete. Now she’s pursuing acting at NYU Tisch, the School of Arts in New York. So, not only does she have that experience as a college student but she can also bring that student-athlete perspective to our gymnasts,” she said.

ISU has three cultural dinners throughout the school year. The next dinner will be the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dinner on Jan. 26.