Omicron surges demand for COVID-19 rapid home testing kits

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All some people may want for Christmas is a COVID-19 rapid home test.

As the Omicron variant surges in the country, many are stocking up on COVID-19 rapid home tests for peace of mind ahead of the holidays. However, finding one right now is no easy task.

“I know with the spike of the new variant, I think that’s fearful for a lot of people,” said Corey Dolan, owner of Preckshot Pharmacy in Peoria.

Dolan said he is running low on tests, but has hundreds more coming in by Christmas Eve.

“Whenever there’s an increase in demand of anything, I’m always on top of it,” he said.

National pharmacy chains are putting limits of how many rapid home tests can be purchased at a time.

Walgreens customers are limited to four tests in an effort to “improve inventory.”

CVS Pharmacy will sell up to six testing kits per customer to “ensure equitable access to tests.”

“Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put in effect a four item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands. We refer you to manufacturers for questions on supply of individual products.“ CVS Pharmacy statement to WMBD-TV

Dolan said he expects demand to remain high into the new year.

“People are going to get together for the holidays just like they did for Thanksgiving and you saw a big increase in COVID after Thanksgiving. I expect the same thing to happen after Christmas and the same thing after New Year’s,” he said.