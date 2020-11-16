On America Recycles Day, The City of Peoria Public Works Department is encouraging the community to get involved

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Picks Up! – a city wide campaign reminding neighbors just how important it is to recycle any materials that you can.

“What recycling does, is it diverts materials that would make it into the landfill typically, or that would maybe be in an incinerator, it puts them actually back into circulation so the lifespan of an item can actually continue on,” said Alex Williams with Peoria Public Works.

The City of Peoria currently has a recycling rate of 44 percent, but Williams says we can do better.

“We’re trying to get to 90-95% participation, and one of the ways that people can participate is just by going and signing up to get a cart,” said Williams.

All you have to do is head to peoriapicksup.com, and on their interactive website click on recycling, and then the need a recycling cart tab.

That tab will lead you to a page, where you can fill out your information, and request up to two recycling carts, which will be delivered to your home within 20 business days.

And for those already participating in recycling regularly, Williams says there are ways to improve.

“You can check out our website and look at the accepted materials list, and see if you could be doing it better, and choosing additional materials that could make it into your cart,” said Williams.

She says to make sure to keep up with the website that’s constantly updating, in order to recieve new information as it comes out.