PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shawn Holler, the owner of On Da Bun Burgers N More in Peoria will be opening a second location in October.

Holler said this comes after his feature on WMBD’S Open for Business last week. He said his feature caught the attention of the Northwoods Mall general manager, and as a result, he will open his second location in the Northwoods Mall upper food court on October 11. He will offer both carryout and dine-in.

“I’m excited, words can’t explain it. Like I said before it’s [cooking] my passion,” Holler said.

A dine-in location was a goal Holler set for himself when he opened his first location in February at 1102 South Western Avenue.

He said he wasn’t expecting to secure a second location so soon. Holler said his next step is hiring a couple of employees for his first location.

“We’re going to focus on the express thing less than 15 minutes carry out; keep it available for the people down here [on the southside], affordable food,” Holler said.

He said he has no plans of raising his menu prices when he opens his second location, which currently remains under $20.

“My thing is out there [Northwoods Mall] to get people to eat more dinner items. Obviously, there is seating available, so my main thing is to get formal dishes instead of just on-the-bun items,” Holler said.

He will be opening at 8 a.m., which is two hours before the mall opens. Holler will be the only food court business serving breakfast items and a number of other food items. He said this opportunity has been a blessing.

There are so many other people out here cooking. I mean doing food, their own little food truck, entrepreneurship thing. I mean there were so many other people that could have been reached out to and it was me. Shawn Holler

Holler is looking forward to working with the Northwoods Mall management because he said they have shown they care about small businesses and bringing life back to the mall.

In the future, Holler said he would like to open a third location with a bar.