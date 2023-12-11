PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– On Da Bun has a new location but the same quality food.

A Southside Peoria favorite, On Da Bun is up and running at Northwoods Mall and celebrated the ribbon cutting on Monday. Other businesses even stepped in to help when a fryer went down.

Operating with their full menu, owner Shawn Holler says how important it is to him when his regulars show up to the new location.

“It means a lot. I say that because a lot of times, transportation issues with people. Not too many people want to drive too far to get that same bite and they do drive here.”

On Da Bun is already having conversations with local businesses about another location.