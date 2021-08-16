On-going debate about the future of Peoria’s Glen Oak amphitheater

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – On-going debates on the future of a historic piece in Peoria’s Glen Oak Park.

After the Peoria Park District announced the possibility of tearing down the Glen Oak Amphitheater, much debate has been circulating the internet about keeping it. The new plans would include new bathrooms, shelters, and basketball courts.

The Peoria Park District director, Emily Cahill said nothing is final yet and leaders are open to new ideas.

“We want to build things back, we could potentially think about the bandshell staying… maybe that bandshell shifts, or we replace it with something modern that allows us to have different concerts,” said Cahill.

Cahill said the community has been very involved in the discussions and there are still more planned.

“There are lots of folks that are like please save the amphitheater and I want to be clear that the plan is… I don’t want to just tear things down. We want to evolve, last Thursday I had 10 people here at the Noble Center and we talked for about 2 hours it was fantastic,” said Cahill.

For more information on upcoming discussions, you can visit their website.



