PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven residents have been displaced after crews battled a fire in Peoria Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the back of a home in the 1600 block of Smith Street, blocks from the Proctor Recreation Center, according to Battalion Chief Mike Hughes.

From there, it spread to a five-resident home next door, as well as an abandoned motor home in the back.

The two residents inside the original home at the time said it did not seem real. Georgia May Johnson, 96, was laying in bed when the fire started. Her son, Michael Williams, noticed the fire through the window and made the decision the pair needed to leave.

Two workers who were outside at the time of the fire rushed in to carry Johnson outside to safety. Williams said the home he lived in for more than 50 years was filled with good memories.

Red Cross has been called to assist, as all residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.