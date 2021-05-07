ON THE RECORD: Central Illinois Army Veteran, former police officer talks platform for Governor

DELAVAN, Ill. (WMBD) — Christopher J. Roper is the first gubernatorial candidate from central Illinois.

The 44-year-old said the core values he was taught in the Army will carry over to the Governor’s office.

“Leadership: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. Those are still deeply ingrained in me,” Roper said. “I fight for all people, not just one side. I think it’s time for Illinois to come together as a whole, and work together as an Illinois family. This will make things better for we the people.”

Roper said the power belongs to the people, and not government officials.

Roper claims Illinois corruption is at an all-time high. He said his military and law enforcement background would help the State.

“I’ve been trained to fight corruption and illegal activity. There’s a lot of it happening. The more that I’m getting into this political field, I’m seeing a lot more of it coming out. It astonishes me how it’s still allowed to happen and the alarming rate that it is happening,” Roper said.

Roper said he grew in Pekin and then moved to Manito. After his time in the military, he was a police officer in the Manito Police Department. He now lives in Delavan.

Roper is a disabled U.S. Army Veteran. He served three years, active duty, before being medically discharged (honorable). He said he was an Armor Crew member of a 19K Abrams Tanker.

Roper said Illinois could be the best state in the country if it had the right leadership in place.

Roper said his priorities as Governor, aside from battling corruption, would be decreasing the heavy amount of taxes Illinoisans pay.

“Taxes are huge in Illinois, we’re the joke of the country when it comes to taxes. People say, ‘Illinois is the State where you have to pay taxes to breathe,” Roper said.

The U.S. Army Veteran said once you lower the taxes in the State, you’ll stop seeing the “max exodus” from Illinois, and start seeing more jobs brought into the State.

You can find more about Roper’s platform on his website here.