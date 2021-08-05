On the Record: Lt. Matt Lane running for McLean County Sheriff

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After 2022, for the first time in eight years, McLean County will have a new sheriff.

This comes after current Sheriff Jon Sandage announced he would not run for a third term.

The only official announcement of candidacy so far has been from McLean County Lt. Matt Lane.

Lt. Lane joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan live for On the Record Thursday morning to talk about what he’d bring to the role of Sheriff.

Sheehan: What crime trends have you noticed in McLean County? How would you address them as Sheriff?

“We always have a continuing problem with mental health, people in crisis. We’ve certified everyone we can as a crisis intervention team member. We plan to continue that trend,” Lane said. “We also have a substance abuse issue. Even if we have to arrest someone, we’re giving them referrals to places that can help them.”

Lt. Lane also said the catalytic converter problem is an ongoing issue.

“We’re working with the businesses who have vehicles sitting outside so they have surveillance outside,” Lane said. “Traffic is also an issue. Distracted driving, texting, impaired driving, and speeding sometimes.”

Lane said deputies know which areas have traffic issues and try to communicate with the community about what they need to remain safe.

Sheehan: “There’s a lot of talk right now about community-police relations. How important is that for your department?”

“It’s very important. The trust of the community is what the goal always is,” Lane said. “We are part of the community. We want to make sure that we’re providing the services they need, and then they’re helping us to provide the service for them and others.”

Lane said he would like to see more police/community relationship-building in the future.

Sheehan: In McLean County, you have both urban and rural areas. Talk about the difference in crimes you respond to in the different areas, and how your officers prepare for it.

“There’s a higher frequency in the cities like Bloomington and the Town of Normal, but it’s the same type of crime we see normally in the rural areas,” Lane said.

Lane said his department works well with local city’s and town’s police forces.

“Just because it’s a small town it doesn’t mean it’s less dangerous, we can’t let our guard down,” Lane said.

You can watch the full interview above.

