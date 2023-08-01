PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Later this month, an astronomical event will occur that will not occur again for another 14 years — a Blue Moon.

Blue Moons are the second supermoon within a month. That rarity will happen on Aug. 30 at 8:35 p.m. Central time.

So what’s a supermoon? According to Tony Rice, who does education outreach for the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a supermoon is when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full.

The Moon’s orbit isn’t a circle but rather it’s an ellipse. That means there are time when it’s orbit is at its farthest point (apogee) which is about 253,000 miles from Earth and when it’s closest (perigee) which is about 226,000 miles from Earth, on the average.

Supermoons appear slightly brighter and larger than a normal full moon. Hence the term, “supermoon.”

From 1900 until 2050, there will be 19 times when the Moon will become full and at its nearest point to the Earth to be considered a supermoon. That’s an average of about eight years but it can be close together as five years and as spared apart as 14 years.

A blue moon, again, is the second full moon of the month. That tends to happen about every two or three years. Blue supermoons are more rare and tend to happen every eight years or so.

The last blue supermoon was on Jan. 31, 2018. The next one will be Jan. 31, 2037.

So, why are they called blue moons?

Rice said, “The most commonly given explanation I’ve seen for the origin of the “blue” label is related to an actual blue appearance due to volcanic ash from an eruption by Krakatoa in 1883. The phrase has come to mean rarity.”