One adult, 3 juveniles arrested Monday in relation shooting and vehicle robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four arrests were made after officers heard shots fired in the area of Starr and Arago Street Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, after a ShotSpotter reported shots fired in the area Monday, a Peoria County Sheriff’s deputy observed a person leaning out of a vehicle with a handgun. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The vehicle eventually crashed, and three male individuals were observed fleeing the vehicle. The vehicle was determined to be a not yet reported stolen vehicle.

Two juveniles were taken into custody, one of whom was in possession of a loaded handgun. One of the juveniles was arrested for aggravated UUW, possession of a handgun under 21 years old, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The other juvenile was charged with two counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

Both juveniles were transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also located another juvenile in a different vehicle with an active Illinois Department of Corrections parole warrant near W. Marquette Street and Madison Park Terrace. Officers located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle.

The juvenile was arrested in relation to a parole warrant, aggravated UUW, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun under 21 years old, and possession of a weapon by a gang member. The juvenile was also arrested for numerous other incidents and the charges include; business burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, armed robbery, and vehicular hijacking.

The juvenile was sent to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

29-year-old Antonio Cousins was also in the vehicle at the time and arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated UUW, and armed habitual criminal. Cousins was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

After an investigation, Cousins was also identified as a suspect in the ShotSpotter near Starr and Arago Street and was further arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Over the course of the investigation, Peoria Police received assistance from the United States Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations Division,

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.