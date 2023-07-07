PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made an arrest in relation to a kidnapping and assault case.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were dispatched to a local hospital after a woman stated she was kidnapped by a person known to her.

The woman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, and released to seek medical treatment.

While officers were on the scene, the suspect showed up and was taken into custody for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful restraint, possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The gun used in this incident was recovered by police.

The name of the suspect was not stated in the release.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.